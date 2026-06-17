Watch: Gong Myoung, Jin Sun Kyu, And More Get Caught In A Hilariously Chaotic Car Chase In “Husbands In Action”

“Husbands in Action” has unveiled a special teaser!

“Husbands in Action” is an action-comedy about ex-husband Choong Sik (Jin Sun Kyu) and current husband Min Seok (Gong Myoung), who reluctantly join forces to rescue wife Si Nae (Kang Han Na) after she is kidnapped by a dangerous criminal organization.

The newly released teaser opens with Choong Sik, Min Seok, and Do Joon (Kim Ji Suk)—the leader of the drug organization Black Sugar who has unwillingly become part of their mission—crammed into an animal hospital van. Trapped in a narrow alley, they soon come face-to-face with Yong Kang (Yoon Kyung Ho), a former drug kingpin, and his gang.

What follows is an unexpectedly comical standoff. Trying to fire up his side, Yong Kang tells his driver, “Don’t be nervous. Rambo, show them what you’ve got!” But instead of an intimidating display, Rambo responds with an oddly adorable honk.

After a series of hilarious exchanges, Min Seok suddenly slams on the gas and speeds backward, with Rambo giving chase. Just as a collision seems inevitable, Min Seok swerves away at the last second, sending both vehicles scrambling in opposite directions. Seizing the opportunity, he makes a quick escape, while the teaser hints that the wild chase is only getting started.

Watch the teaser below!

“Husbands in Action” will premiere on June 19.

Watch Gong Myoung in his recent drama “Filing for Love”:

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Or watch Gong Myoung and Jin Sun Kyu’s hit film “Extreme Job” below:

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