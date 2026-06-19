Kim Min Ha Is A North Korean Defector Who Is Settling In Just Fine In South Korea In Posters For New Film “Hana Korea”

The upcoming film “Hana Korea” has unveiled new posters featuring Kim Min Ha!

Inspired by a true life story, “Hana Korea” follows the journey of Hye Seon (Kim Min Ha), a North Korean defector who strives to keep moving forward despite facing an unfamiliar life.

The film is written and directed by Danish filmmaker Frederik Sølberg, offering a unique perspective on the life and growth of a North Korean defector through the eyes of a Danish director.

The newly released posters highlight Hye Sun’s hope as she takes steps toward a new life as well as the precious moments she experiences in her everyday life.

The first poster features Hye Sun blowing bubble gum. The caption, “You just have to hold on a little longer. You’re almost there now,” serves as a comforting message of self-encouragement as she endures difficult times, hinting at the warmth and hope the film will deliver.

The second poster shows Hye Sun smiling brightly while enjoying a game. Instead of the tense facial expressions seen in previous posters, her cheerful smile suggests that she is enjoying herself, giving viewers a glimpse of the changes she has undergone as she gradually and comfortably settles into Korean society.

The poster’s caption, “I wanted to tell you that I’m doing well,” serves both as a heartfelt message one wishes to convey to a loved one far away and as a line that encapsulates the journey Hye Sun has gone through.

“Hana Korea” is set to premiere on July 8.

In the meantime, watch Kim Min Ha in “Way Back Love” with subtitles on Viki:

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