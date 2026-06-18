“Four Hands, Two Sonatas” Shares New Concept Photos Of Song Kang And Lee Jun Young

Upcoming drama “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” is gearing up for its premiere!

“Four Hands” is a piano term that refers to a technique where two people play a single piano together. The drama “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” will depict the friendship, love, rivalry, and growth of youths who meet at an arts high school, following their journey from adolescence to adulthood as professional pianists.

Ahead of the drama’s premiere, “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” shared new concept photos teasing the atmosphere of the drama while also sharing a closer look at Song Kang’s and Lee Jun Young’s characters.

In the drama, Song Kang plays piano prodigy Kang Bi Oh, a perfectionist with classy looks who never misses the top spot when it comes to both grades and piano skills. Along with his innate talent, he possesses the diligence to never slack off in practice. He is hailed as a rising star who would sweep the world’s three major competitions—until he comes face-to-face with a rival who upends his musical life in an instant.

Lee Jun Young takes on the role of Kang Bi Oh’s rival and fellow piano genius, Choi Jeong Yo. Due to his harsh upbringing, Choi Jeong Yo is a character who has spent his life turning away from his own talent. When he suddenly appears at Korea Arts High School—a place said to be filled only with geniuses—he runs into the piano prodigy who greatly influenced him and finds himself swept up in a strange, lingering emotion tied to his musical talent.

“Four Hands, Two Sonatas” is set to premiere in August. Check out the drama’s script reading here, and stay tuned for more updates!

While waiting, watch Lee Jun Young in his on-air drama “Reborn Rookie”:

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Also watch Song Kang in “Beautiful Vampire” below:

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