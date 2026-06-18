LE SSERAFIM's Kim Chaewon To Resume Activities Following Recovery

LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon will be resuming her activities!

Back in May, Source Music announced that Kim Chaewon would temporarily halt activities due to neck pain and focus on recovery.

On June 18, the agency shared an update on her condition, revealing that her condition has improved and that she will resume activities beginning next week.

Source Music’s full statement is as follows:

Hello.

This is Source Music. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to fans who have patiently waited for LE SSERAFIM member KIM CHAEWON’s recovery and continuously shown their unwavering support and love. KIM CHAEWON has been focusing on recovery through treatment and rest. As her condition has improved, she will participate in her scheduled activities starting next week. We sincerely thank the fans who have patiently waited, and we ask for your continued support going forward. Thank you.

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