3 Heartwarming Moments From The Finale Of 'The Legend Of Kitchen Soldier'

The final episodes of “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” ended with the loyalty of the soldiers towards not only Gangrim Outpost, but to each other as well.

After Kang Sung Jae (Park Ji Hoon) declares that the soldiers were receiving substandard ingredients and food and is backed by Platoon leader Cho Ye Rin (Han Dong Hee), the outpost is put in danger. Battalion Commander Baek Chun Ik (Jung Woong In) orders its closure, deeming it unsafe, and is backed by Hwang Seok Ho (Lee Sang Yi).

As the days leading to the closure draw near, Sung Jae decides to enter a cooking competition in a bid to save Gangrim Outpost. But it seems the fate of Gangrim cannot be resolved by a competition alone and depends on the support and decision of the senior officers.

The soldiers, who have come to regard the outpost as a home away from home, come together even as the challenges facing them seem insurmountable. These were the heartwarming moments from the finale, as the soldiers defied all odds and had each other’s backs.

Warning: spoilers for the episodes below.

Cooking up hope

Sung Jae and Dong Hyun (Lee Hong Nae) may have successfully pleaded Ye Rin’s case with the regiment commander after she was unjustly investigated, but the mood at Gangrim remains somber as the outpost faces closure in 14 days.

The soldiers try to reassure one another that being merged with headquarters won’t be so bad, but it is clear they are mourning more than just a place. The thought of leaving behind the bonds they have built weighs heavily on everyone. In perhaps the sweetest running joke of all, the soldiers unanimously lament one thing: they will no longer get to enjoy Sung Jae’s cooking.

Unable to sit back and watch Gangrim disappear, Sung Jae comes up with an ambitious plan to enter a military cooking competition judged by both the regiment commander and division commander. But true to his character, he refuses to do it alone.

Sung Jae ropes in Dong Hyun and Kim Gwan Chul (Kang Ha Kyung), proving once again that one of his biggest strengths has never been cooking, but bringing people together. Dong Hyun understands exactly why Sung Jae is fighting so hard. Gangrim is where he found a sense of belonging, and seeing it disappear so unjustly is something he cannot accept.

The odds are certainly stacked against them. Their biggest rival is previous winner and ace chef Lee Ho Yeong (Oh Seung Baek) from the officers’ mess. Yet Sung Jae’s attitude is refreshingly simple: even if they fail, at least they will know they tried.

Their choice of dish, Kalguksu ragu pasta, perfectly mirrors Gangrim itself, blending different influences into something unexpectedly harmonious. Sung Jae assigns everyone roles based on their strengths, asking Dong Hyun to knead the dough and Gwan Chul to put his knife skills to use. With the rest of the soldiers helping with timing and taste tests, the preparation quickly turns into a celebration of Gangrim’s camaraderie.

One of the most touching moments comes during their final meal together at the outpost. Amid tears and laughter, the soldiers reminisce about Dong Hyun’s disastrous meals, their endless squabbles, and Sung Jae’s unforgettable dishes. It is a reminder that Gangrim was never simply a post, but a family.

The competition itself is fierce, and Lee Ho Yeong’s impressive culinary skills make him the favorite. However, in a surprising turn of events, Gangrim and Lee Ho Yeong end up tied as winners.

But there’s another unexpected twist. The Guardian announces that it is time to leave because Sung Jae has failed his original quest of saving Gangrim, meaning he must now rely entirely on himself.

Can he do it? For someone who has always credited the Guardian rather than his own talent, Sung Jae’s biggest challenge may not be saving Gangrim, but finally believing in himself. And with Dong Hyun and Gwan Chul choosing him as their representative, their hopeful faces suggest they already know what Sung Jae has yet to realize.

Sung Jae steps up

The tie announcement leaves Baek Chun Ik far from pleased, as he has always regarded Gangrim as a thorn in his side. But the bigger battle is unfolding within Sung Jae himself. With the Guardian announcing its departure and telling him he can no longer rely on it, Sung Jae is suddenly overcome with anxiety.

Dong Hyun and Gwan Chul notice his unease but brush it off as nerves and Sung Jae’s tendency to space out. In reality, he is grappling with a much bigger question: can he do this on his own?

With less than an hour to prepare his final dish, Sung Jae completely blanks out. For the first time, there is no Guardian, no quest, and no easy answer. But as his inner voice reminds him, it was never the Guardian who cooked those meals in the first place. It was always him.

Just as he begins chopping ingredients, his signature pink knife breaks. What initially feels ominous is actually symbolic. Everything the Guardian brought into his life is slowly leaving, forcing Sung Jae to finally recognize his own potential.

In one of the drama’s most touching moments, he imagines his father telling him that a true chef is made through trials, burns, cuts, and failures. As he soaks the rice, another lesson resurfaces: rice is the foundation of every meal, so he should cook what he himself wants to eat.

While Lee Ho Yeong prepares an elaborate fare, Sung Jae goes in the opposite direction, opting for a humble meal of rice and kimchi stew. At first, the officers are unimpressed by the simplicity of it all. But the moment they take a bite, something shifts. Tears stream down the faces of the regiment commander, division commander, and even Baek Chun Ik as the food evokes memories of home, childhood, and their mothers.

Sung Jae’s explanation is beautifully simple: soldiers posted far away from home crave warmth, comfort, and family, and that is exactly what he wanted his dish to represent. There is admiration in Lee Ho Yeong’s eyes as Sung Jae proves simplicity is the most enriching ingredient in a dish.

It is a fitting victory because Sung Jae was never someone who relied on strategy or grand plans. In losing the Guardian, he unknowingly finds himself. The timid rookie who constantly underestimated his abilities is finally beginning to believe he has what it takes to become a chef.

And perhaps that is the drama’s greatest takeaway. Sometimes stepping up is not about becoming someone new, but realizing you were capable all along.

The final countdown

As Sung Jae and his comrades work tirelessly to save Gangrim, Hwang Seok Ho’s prolonged silence and compliance with Baek Chun Ik’s plans have been increasingly irksome. His inability to stand up for Ye Rin and protect the battalion in the face of adversity marks a significant fall from grace. In many ways, his journey reinforces one of the drama’s strongest messages: leadership is not defined by rank, but by the courage to act when it matters most. While everyone around him fights tooth and nail to save Gangrim, Hwang Seok Ho remains an enigma. Is it guilt, helplessness, or simply weakness?

After witnessing Baek Chun Ik throw Lee Min Gu (Han Min) under the bus and have him imprisoned over fraudulent dealings, Hwang Seok Ho finally begins to question everything. He points out that while Min Gu was certainly ambitious, he was never motivated by money.

The turning point comes when he stumbles upon a file on vendors in Baek Chun Ik’s office. It immediately reminds him of his former senior and Ye Rin’s mentor, one of the most honest and dependable officers, who had begun investigating Baek Chun Ik before being mysteriously killed and framed.

At that moment, Hwang Seok Ho’s conscience finally catches up with him. He can no longer pretend he hasn’t seen what he has seen. Joining forces with the major sergeant, he begins gathering evidence against Baek Chun Ik and reports his findings to his superiors. It’s also a reminder that growth doesn’t always come easily. Sometimes self discovery is uncomfortable, forcing people to confront the very flaws they have spent years ignoring.

In doing so, Hwang Seok Ho knowingly throws away his chances at a promotion, realizing that ambition and greed are two very different things. Ironically, this is the first time he truly earns the respect that his position was supposed to command all along. In his own quiet way of apologizing, he tells Ye Rin to always stand up and speak the truth, while thanking Sung Jae for becoming the role model he himself failed to be.

With Gangrim back in business and Sung Jae now in charge, things finally seem to be falling into place. But there is one lingering thread left to tie up.

Min Ah (Jeon So Young) returns to the barracks to report on Sung Jae’s award. Gathering every ounce of courage, Sung Jae gently holds her hand and sheepishly admits that he never confessed because he never believed he was good enough.

More than a romantic payoff, this moment feels like the culmination of Sung Jae’s entire journey. The man who once questioned his own worth has finally learned to believe in himself.

Perhaps that is what makes these final episodes so satisfying. Rather than simply defeating a villain, the drama chooses to focus on growth, redemption, and second chances. Whether it is Sung Jae, Hwang Seok Ho, or Ye Rin, every character discovers that true strength lies not in titles or recognition, but in integrity, courage, and becoming the person they were always capable of being.

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Puja Talwar is a Soompi writer with a strong Yoo Yeon Seok and Lee Junho bias. A long time K-drama fan, she loves devising alternate scenarios to the narratives. She has interviewed Lee Min Ho, Gong Yoo, Cha Eun Woo, and Ji Chang Wook to name a few. You can follow her on @puja_talwar7 on Instagram.