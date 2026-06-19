Namkoong Min And Lee Seol Face The Greatest Despair Of Their Lives In “The Husband”

“The Husband” has unveiled new heartbreaking stills.

“The Husband” is a thriller that follows Kang Tae Joo (Namkoong Min), a man who becomes entangled in a desperate battle against a dangerous criminal after his wife is kidnapped just before their divorce.

The newly released stills capture Kang Tae Joo and Go Se Yoon (Lee Seol) breaking down in tears in a hospital hallway. Go Se Yoon clings to Kang Tae Joo, who is dressed in a surgical gown, before collapsing in anguish. While Kang Tae Joo struggles to hold himself together through his own tears, Go Se Yoon is overwhelmed by shock and grief, falling to the floor as she cries uncontrollably.

Another still shows Kang Tae Joo trying to comfort his wife as she sobs on the ground. Despite his own pain, he does his best to support her, while Go Se Yoon remains unable to even lift her head.

The emotional scene raises questions about the devastating event that has befallen the couple and what tragic circumstances may be driving them toward a breaking point.

The production team commented, “This scene depicts Kang Tae Joo and Go Se Yoon confronting the greatest despair of their lives and finally releasing the emotions they have been holding back. Please look forward to discovering the tragic story behind a couple standing on the brink of divorce.”

“The Husband” premieres on July 4 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Namkoong Min in “My Dearest” on Viki:

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Also check out Lee Seol’s drama “Between Him and Her” below:

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