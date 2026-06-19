8TURN’s Kyungmin To Sit Out Upcoming Album Promotions To Focus On Recovery

8TURN’s Kyungmin will not be participating in the group’s upcoming album promotions as he continues to focus on his recovery.

In April, Kyungmin temporarily halted activities after experiencing stomach-related symptoms and was later diagnosed with complex health issues resulting from a gastric ulcer.

On June 19, MNH Entertainment shared an update on Kyungmin’s condition, revealing that he has not yet recovered sufficiently to return to activities and requires additional treatment and rest.

As a result, 8TURN’s promotions for their upcoming third single album “8.X” will proceed with seven members.

Read MNH Entertainment’s full statement below:

Hello.

This is MNH Entertainment. First, we sincerely thank all the TURNINGs for your unwavering love and support for 8TURN. We would like to provide an update regarding 8TURN member Kyungmin’s health status and activities for the 3rd single album. Since the latter half of the BRUISE promotions, Kyungmin has been experiencing stomach-related symptoms and has been receiving treatment while continuing his activities. He is also currently taking a temporary hiatus to undergo medical examinations and focus on his recovery. However, he has not yet recovered enough to resume activities, and medical professionals have advised that additional treatment and care are necessary. After thorough discussion with Kyungmin and the other members, and with the artist’s health as our top priority, we have determined that Kyungmin should focus on his recovery. Therefore, we have decided that the 3rd single album promotions will proceed with seven members, excluding Kyungmin. We sincerely apologize for delivering this sudden news to the fans who have been waiting for 8TURN’s new album and have been looking forward to seeing all eight members promote together. We will do our best to ensure Kyungmin receives sufficient rest and fully recovers so that he can return to us in good health. As this decision was made to prioritize the artist’s health, we kindly ask for your understanding and warm support for Kyungmin during his recovery. Thank you.

Wishing Kyungmin a speedy and full recovery!

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