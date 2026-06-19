KATSEYE's 'Gnarly' Becomes Their 2nd MV To Hit 200 Million Views

KATSEYE has hit the 200 million mark with another music video!

On June 19 at around 10:38 p.m. KST, the music video for KATSEYE’s “Gnarly” surpassed 200 million views on YouTube, making it their second music video to do so after “Touch.”

KATSEYE originally released the music video for “Gnarly” on April 30, 2025 at 1 p.m. KST, meaning that it took just over one year, one month, and 20 days to reach the milestone.

Congratulations to KATSEYE!

Celebrate by watching the music video for “Gnarly” again below: