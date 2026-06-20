TWICE's 'CHEER UP' Becomes Their 5th MV To Hit 600 Million Views

TWICE has hit the 600 million mark on YouTube with one of their most iconic music videos!

On the morning of June 20 KST, TWICE’s music video for their hit song “CHEER UP” surpassed 600 million views on YouTube, making it the group’s fifth music video to achieve the feat after “TT,” “What is Love?”, “LIKEY,” and “FANCY.”

TWICE originally released the music video for “CHEER UP” on April 25, 2016 at 12 a.m. KST, meaning that it took the song approximately 10 years, 1 month, and 26 days to reach the milestone.

Congratulations to TWICE!

Watch the fun music video for “CHEER UP” again below: