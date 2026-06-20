'Wild Sing' Surpasses 1 Million Moviegoers

“Wild Sing” is off to a promising start at the box office!

On June 20, the Korean Film Council announced that as of 8 a.m. KST that day, “Wild Sing” had officially reached a total of 1,013,519 moviegoers.

“Wild Sing” was first released on June 3, meaning that it took less than 18 days to reach the milestone.

Starring Kang Dong Won, Um Tae Goo, Park Ji Hyun, and Oh Jung Se, “Wild Sing” is a comedy movie that tells the story of TRIANGLE, a once-popular co-ed trio that fell into obscurity after an unfortunate incident put a halt to their career. The film follows their chaotic journey as they attempt to reunite and make a comeback 20 years after their glory days.

With a budget of 8 billion won (approximately $5.24 million), “Wild Sing” has a break-even point of approximately 2 million moviegoers.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “Wild Sing”!

Watch Kang Dong Won in his film “The Plot” on Viki below:

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And check out Oh Jung Se’s currently airing drama “Fifties Professionals” below:

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