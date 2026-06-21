June Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual girl group members!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 735 girl group members, using big data collected from May 21 to June 21.

IVE’s Jang Won Young continued her reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 7,538,960, marking a 12.26 percent increase in her score since May.

High-ranking phrases in Jang Won Young’s keyword analysis included “BANG BANG,” “handwritten letter,” and “airport,” while her highest-ranking related terms included “lovely,” “model,” and “controversy.” Jang Won Young’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 90.41 percent positive reactions.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie held onto her spot at second place with a brand reputation index of 7,166,269, marking a 51.02 percent increase in her score since last month.

aespa’s Karina also maintained her position at third place with a brand reputation index of 4,736,626, marking a 5.56 percent rise in her score since May.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé jumped to fourth place with a brand reputation index of 4,267,284, marking a 66.09 percent increase in her score since last month.

Finally, RESCENE’s Woni came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 4,194,647 for June.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!