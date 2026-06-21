June Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

June Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Jun 21, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual girl group members!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 735 girl group members, using big data collected from May 21 to June 21.

IVE’s Jang Won Young continued her reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 7,538,960, marking a 12.26 percent increase in her score since May.

High-ranking phrases in Jang Won Young’s keyword analysis included “BANG BANG,” “handwritten letter,” and “airport,” while her highest-ranking related terms included “lovely,” “model,” and “controversy.” Jang Won Young’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 90.41 percent positive reactions.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie held onto her spot at second place with a brand reputation index of 7,166,269, marking a 51.02 percent increase in her score since last month.

aespa’s Karina also maintained her position at third place with a brand reputation index of 4,736,626, marking a 5.56 percent rise in her score since May.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé jumped to fourth place with a brand reputation index of 4,267,284, marking a 66.09 percent increase in her score since last month.

Finally, RESCENE’s Woni came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 4,194,647 for June.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. IVE’s Jang Won Young
  2. BLACKPINK’s Jennie
  3. aespa’s Karina
  4. BLACKPINK’s Rosé
  5. RESCENE’s Woni
  6. ILLIT’s Wonhee
  7. BLACKPINK’s Lisa
  8. IVE’s An Yu Jin
  9. aespa’s Winter
  10. LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon
  11. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
  12. NMIXX’s Sullyoon
  13. DIA’s Jung Chaeyeon
  14. Red Velvet’s Joy
  15. aespa’s Ningning
  16. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
  17. TWICE’s Nayeon
  18. WJSN’s Yeonjung
  19. TWICE’s Jeongyeon
  20. cignature’s Jeewon
  21. IVE’s Rei
  22. ILLIT’s Moka
  23. RESCENE’s Minami
  24. LE SSERAFIM’s Kazuha
  25. Girls’ Generation’s YoonA
  26. Weki Meki’s Choi Yoojung
  27. fromis_9’s Lee Chaeyoung
  28. Red Velvet’s Seulgi
  29. Red Velvet’s Irene
  30. aespa’s Giselle

aespa
BLACKPINK
IVE
Jang Won Young
Jennie
Karina
RESCENE
Rosé
Woni

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