Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, June Week 3
The top three songs remain the same as last week, with aespa’s “LEMONADE” maintaining the No. 1 spot for the second week. Congratulations to aespa!
Holding on to No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, are CORTIS’s “REDRED” and ILLIT’s “It’s Me.”
There is only one new song in the top 10 this week. Debuting at No. 5 is BOYNEXTDOOR’s “VIRAL,” the title track from their first full album “HOME.” The song expresses BOYNEXTDOOR’s hopes to reach more people with their music.
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1 (–) LEMONADE
- Chart Info
- 1 Previous rank
- 2 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
2 (–) REDRED
- Chart Info
- 2 Previous rank
- 8 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
3 (–) It’s Me
- Chart Info
- 3 Previous rank
- 7 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
4 (–) Suddenly
- Chart Info
- 4 Previous rank
- 4 Number of week on chart
- 4 Peak on chart
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5 (new) VIRAL
- Chart Info
- 0 Previous rank
- 1 Number of week on chart
- 5 Peak on chart
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6 (-1) BOOMPALA
- Chart Info
- 5 Previous rank
- 3 Number of week on chart
- 4 Peak on chart
-
7 (+1) LOVE ATTACK
- Chart Info
- 8 Previous rank
- 12 Number of week on chart
- 7 Peak on chart
-
8 (-1) Heavy Serenade
- Chart Info
- 7 Previous rank
- 5 Number of week on chart
- 3 Peak on chart
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9 (-3) RUDE!
- Chart Info
- 6 Previous rank
- 15 Number of week on chart
- 2 Peak on chart
-
10 (-1) Catch Catch
- Chart Info
- 9 Previous rank
- 13 Number of week on chart
- 3 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Song
|Artist/Band
|11 (-1)
|기쁨, 슬픔, 아름다운 마음 (Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart)
|AKMU
|12 (–)
|DDI RO RI
|MEOVV
|13 (-2)
|BANG BANG
|IVE
|14 (+2)
|SWIM
|BTS
|15 (-2)
|404 (New Era)
|KiiiKiii
|16 (-2)
|사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love)
|HANRORO
|17 (+1)
|Good Goodbye
|Hwasa
|18 (new)
|ECHO
|EPEX
|19 (+4)
|LIVE FAST DIE SLOW
|Taeyang
|20 (new)
|METRONOME
|izna
|21 (+1)
|Drowning
|WOODZ
|22 (+2)
|Like a Bubble
|FIFTY FIFTY
|23 (+2)
|타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE)
|Davichi
|24 (+4)
|뛰어 (JUMP)
|BLACKPINK
|25 (-8)
|춤 (CHOOM)
|BABYMONSTER
|26 (–)
|Popcorn
|Doh Kyung Soo
|27 (-12)
|IF I
|TREASURE
|28 (+1)
|그대 작은 나의 세상이 되어 (My whole world)
|Car, the garden
|29 (-2)
|멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love)
|Lee Chanhyuk
|30 (–)
|Love Love Love
|Epik High
|31 (new)
|Layback
|JAY B
|32 (-11)
|Curious
|AND2BLE
|33 (-2)
|FLYING HIGH WITH U
|VINXEN
|34 (+3)
|GRAVITY
|Junsu
|35 (-1)
|널 따라가 (You, You)
|TWS
|36 (–)
|Flashback
|N.Flying
|37 (-2)
|Smile Boy
|Roy Kim
|38 (-19)
|Baby Flower
|tripleS
|39 (+2)
|BUMPA
|BIBI
|40 (+2)
|toxic till the end
|Rosé
|41 (-1)
|너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You)
|10CM
|42 (-10)
|Atmos
|SHINee
|43 (new)
|조각별 (Shooting Star)
|Yerin
|44 (-24)
|SERVE
|XLOV
|45 (–)
|아크라포빅 (Akrapovic)
|hamo
|46 (-3)
|나를 잃지 않는 방법 (Lost in Proof)
|HEART OF WOMAN
|47 (new)
|PWLT
|Krystal
|48 (new)
|4 Flowers
|MAMAMOO
|49 (-3)
|어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday)
|Woody
|50 (new)
|마치 오늘처럼 (As If)
|Jung Seung Hwan
About the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:
Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%