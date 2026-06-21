Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, June Week 3

Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, June Week 3

Music
Jun 21, 2026
by edward1849

The top three songs remain the same as last week, with aespa’s “LEMONADE” maintaining the No. 1 spot for the second week. Congratulations to aespa!

Holding on to No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, are CORTIS’s “REDRED” and ILLIT’s “It’s Me.”

There is only one new song in the top 10 this week. Debuting at No. 5 is BOYNEXTDOOR’s “VIRAL,” the title track from their first full album “HOME.” The song expresses BOYNEXTDOOR’s hopes to reach more people with their music.

Singles Music Chart - June 2026, Week 3
  • 1 (–) LEMONADE
    Image of LEMONADE
    Album: LEMONADE
    Artist/Band: aespa
    • Music: Jankel, Shaw, Upsahl, Villanueva
    • Lyrics: Ellie Suh
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 1 Previous rank
       
    • 2 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 2 (–) REDRED
    Image of REDRED
    Album: GREENGREEN
    Artist/Band: CORTIS
    • Music: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron
    • Lyrics: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 2 Previous rank
       
    • 8 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 3 (–) It’s Me
    Image of It’s Me
    Album: MAMIHLAPINATAPAI
    Artist/Band: ILLIT
    • Music: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra
    • Lyrics: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 3 Previous rank
       
    • 7 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 4 (–) Suddenly
    Image of Suddenly
    Album: I.O.I : LOOP
    Artist/Band: I.O.I
    • Music: VVN, KUSH, IDO
    • Lyrics: Jeon Somi, VVN
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 4 Previous rank
       
    • 4 Number of week on chart
       
    • 4 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 5 (new) VIRAL
    Image of VIRAL
    Album: HOME
    Artist/Band: BOYNEXTDOOR
    • Music: Pop Time, Kako, Zico, Woonhak, Daily, HAJU, Shannon Bae
    • Lyrics: Kako, Zico, Jaehyun, Woonhak, h3hyeon
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 0 Previous rank
       
    • 1 Number of week on chart
       
    • 5 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 6 (-1) BOOMPALA
    Image of BOOMPALA
    Album: PUREFLOW pt.1
    Artist/Band: LE SSERAFIM
    • Music: Bridges, Romero, Ruiz, Tranter, SCORE, Megatone, Bang Si Hyuk, JBACH, Cannata, Polenghi, Meshorer, Sharrieff
    • Lyrics: Bridges, Romero, Ruiz, Tranter, SCORE, Megatone, Bang Si Hyuk, JBACH, Cannata, Polenghi, Meshorer, Sharrieff
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 5 Previous rank
       
    • 3 Number of week on chart
       
    • 4 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 7 (+1) LOVE ATTACK
    Image of LOVE ATTACK
    Album: SCENEDROME
    Artist/Band: RESCENE
    • Music: Wilhelmina, Jonasson, Landell, The Muze
    • Lyrics: Bang Hye Hyun, The Muze
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 8 Previous rank
       
    • 12 Number of week on chart
       
    • 7 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 8 (-1) Heavy Serenade
    Image of Heavy Serenade
    Album: Heavy Serenade
    Artist/Band: NMIXX
    • Music: ESUM, Ayushy, Awrii, Anes, Glenmark, SEORA, SSo
    • Lyrics: HANRORO
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 7 Previous rank
       
    • 5 Number of week on chart
       
    • 3 Peak on chart
       
  • 9 (-3) RUDE!
    Image of RUDE!
    Album: RUDE!
    Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts
    • Music: Thott, Rose, Karimi
    • Lyrics: Park Tae Won, danke, Lee Hyung Suk
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 6 Previous rank
       
    • 15 Number of week on chart
       
    • 2 Peak on chart
       
  • 10 (-1) Catch Catch
    Image of Catch Catch
    Album: LOVE CATCHER
    Artist/Band: Yena
    • Music: NATHAN, Roar, Myrhee, Coll' 8va, SKINNER BOX, JINLI, Youra
    • Lyrics: Seo Jeong A, NATHAN
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 9 Previous rank
       
    • 13 Number of week on chart
       
    • 3 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
Rank Song Artist/Band
11 (-1) 기쁨, 슬픔, 아름다운 마음 (Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart) AKMU
12 (–) DDI RO RI MEOVV
13 (-2) BANG BANG IVE
14 (+2) SWIM BTS
15 (-2) 404 (New Era) KiiiKiii
16 (-2) 사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love) HANRORO
17 (+1) Good Goodbye Hwasa
18 (new) ECHO EPEX
19 (+4) LIVE FAST DIE SLOW Taeyang
20 (new) METRONOME izna
21 (+1) Drowning WOODZ
22 (+2) Like a Bubble FIFTY FIFTY
23 (+2) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi
24 (+4) 뛰어 (JUMP) BLACKPINK
25 (-8) 춤 (CHOOM) BABYMONSTER
26 (–) Popcorn Doh Kyung Soo
27 (-12) IF I TREASURE
28 (+1) 그대 작은 나의 세상이 되어 (My whole world) Car, the garden
29 (-2) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk
30 (–) Love Love Love Epik High
31 (new) Layback JAY B
32 (-11) Curious AND2BLE
33 (-2) FLYING HIGH WITH U VINXEN
34 (+3) GRAVITY Junsu
35 (-1) 널 따라가 (You, You) TWS
36 (–) Flashback N.Flying
37 (-2) Smile Boy Roy Kim
38 (-19) Baby Flower tripleS
39 (+2) BUMPA BIBI
40 (+2) toxic till the end Rosé
41 (-1) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM
42 (-10) Atmos SHINee
43 (new) 조각별 (Shooting Star) Yerin
44 (-24) SERVE XLOV
45 (–) 아크라포빅 (Akrapovic) hamo
46 (-3) 나를 잃지 않는 방법 (Lost in Proof) HEART OF WOMAN
47 (new) PWLT Krystal
48 (new) 4 Flowers MAMAMOO
49 (-3) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody
50 (new) 마치 오늘처럼 (As If) Jung Seung Hwan


About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%

aespa
BOYNEXTDOOR
CORTIS
Hearts2Hearts
I.O.I
ILLIT
LE SSERAFIM
NMIXX
RESCENE
Soompi Spotlight
Weekly Music Chart 2026
Yena

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