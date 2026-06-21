Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, June Week 3

The top three songs remain the same as last week, with aespa’s “LEMONADE” maintaining the No. 1 spot for the second week. Congratulations to aespa!

Holding on to No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, are CORTIS’s “REDRED” and ILLIT’s “It’s Me.”

There is only one new song in the top 10 this week. Debuting at No. 5 is BOYNEXTDOOR’s “VIRAL,” the title track from their first full album “HOME.” The song expresses BOYNEXTDOOR’s hopes to reach more people with their music.

Singles Music Chart - June 2026, Week 3 1 (–) LEMONADE Album: LEMONADE Artist/Band: aespa Music: Jankel, Shaw, Upsahl, Villanueva Lyrics: Ellie Suh Genres: Dance Chart Info 1 Previous rank 2 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

2 (–) REDRED Album: GREENGREEN Artist/Band: CORTIS Music: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron Lyrics: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron Genres: Dance Chart Info 2 Previous rank 8 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

3 (–) It’s Me Album: MAMIHLAPINATAPAI Artist/Band: ILLIT Music: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra Lyrics: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra Genres: Dance Chart Info 3 Previous rank 7 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

4 (–) Suddenly Album: : LOOP I.O.I : LOOP Artist/Band: I.O.I Music: VVN, KUSH, IDO Lyrics: Jeon Somi, VVN Genres: Dance Chart Info 4 Previous rank 4 Number of week on chart 4 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

5 (new) VIRAL Album: HOME Artist/Band: BOYNEXTDOOR Music: Pop Time, Kako, Zico, Woonhak, Daily, HAJU, Shannon Bae Lyrics: Kako, Zico, Jaehyun, Woonhak, h3hyeon Genres: Dance Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 5 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

6 (-1) BOOMPALA Album: PUREFLOW pt.1 Artist/Band: LE SSERAFIM Music: Bridges, Romero, Ruiz, Tranter, SCORE, Megatone, Bang Si Hyuk, JBACH, Cannata, Polenghi, Meshorer, Sharrieff Lyrics: Bridges, Romero, Ruiz, Tranter, SCORE, Megatone, Bang Si Hyuk, JBACH, Cannata, Polenghi, Meshorer, Sharrieff Genres: Dance Chart Info 5 Previous rank 3 Number of week on chart 4 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

7 (+1) LOVE ATTACK Album: SCENEDROME Artist/Band: RESCENE Music: Wilhelmina, Jonasson, Landell, The Muze Lyrics: Bang Hye Hyun, The Muze Genres: Dance Chart Info 8 Previous rank 12 Number of week on chart 7 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

8 (-1) Heavy Serenade Album: Heavy Serenade Artist/Band: NMIXX Music: ESUM, Ayushy, Awrii, Anes, Glenmark, SEORA, SSo Lyrics: HANRORO Genres: Dance Chart Info 7 Previous rank 5 Number of week on chart 3 Peak on chart

9 (-3) RUDE! Album: RUDE! Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts Music: Thott, Rose, Karimi Lyrics: Park Tae Won, danke, Lee Hyung Suk Genres: Dance Chart Info 6 Previous rank 15 Number of week on chart 2 Peak on chart

10 (-1) Catch Catch Album: LOVE CATCHER Artist/Band: Yena Music: NATHAN, Roar, Myrhee, Coll' 8va, SKINNER BOX, JINLI, Youra Lyrics: Seo Jeong A, NATHAN Genres: Dance Chart Info 9 Previous rank 13 Number of week on chart 3 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

Rank Song Artist/Band 11 (-1) 기쁨, 슬픔, 아름다운 마음 (Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart) AKMU 12 (–) DDI RO RI MEOVV 13 (-2) BANG BANG IVE 14 (+2) SWIM BTS 15 (-2) 404 (New Era) KiiiKiii 16 (-2) 사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love) HANRORO 17 (+1) Good Goodbye Hwasa 18 (new) ECHO EPEX 19 (+4) LIVE FAST DIE SLOW Taeyang 20 (new) METRONOME izna 21 (+1) Drowning WOODZ 22 (+2) Like a Bubble FIFTY FIFTY 23 (+2) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi 24 (+4) 뛰어 (JUMP) BLACKPINK 25 (-8) 춤 (CHOOM) BABYMONSTER 26 (–) Popcorn Doh Kyung Soo 27 (-12) IF I TREASURE 28 (+1) 그대 작은 나의 세상이 되어 (My whole world) Car, the garden 29 (-2) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk 30 (–) Love Love Love Epik High 31 (new) Layback JAY B 32 (-11) Curious AND2BLE 33 (-2) FLYING HIGH WITH U VINXEN 34 (+3) GRAVITY Junsu 35 (-1) 널 따라가 (You, You) TWS 36 (–) Flashback N.Flying 37 (-2) Smile Boy Roy Kim 38 (-19) Baby Flower tripleS 39 (+2) BUMPA BIBI 40 (+2) toxic till the end Rosé 41 (-1) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM 42 (-10) Atmos SHINee 43 (new) 조각별 (Shooting Star) Yerin 44 (-24) SERVE XLOV 45 (–) 아크라포빅 (Akrapovic) hamo 46 (-3) 나를 잃지 않는 방법 (Lost in Proof) HEART OF WOMAN 47 (new) PWLT Krystal 48 (new) 4 Flowers MAMAMOO 49 (-3) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody 50 (new) 마치 오늘처럼 (As If) Jung Seung Hwan





About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%

Apple Music Korea – 15%

Soompi Airplay – 15%

YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%