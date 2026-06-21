BTS's 'ARIRANG' Re-Enters Top 10 Of Billboard 200 3 Months After Its Release

Three months after its release, BTS’s latest album has returned to the top 10 of the Billboard 200!

On June 21 local time, Billboard announced that BTS’s studio album “ARIRANG” had re-entered the top 10 of its Top 200 Albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States.

“ARIRANG” climbed back up to No. 10 this week, marking its 11th non-consecutive week in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 (and its 13th consecutive week on the chart overall).

With this latest feat, “ARIRANG” has extended its own record to become the first album by a Korean artist ever to spend 11 weeks in the top 10 of the Billboard 200.

According to Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music), “ARIRANG” earned a total of 34,000 equivalent album units during the week ending on June 18.

Congratulations to BTS!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

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