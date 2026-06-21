Park Ji Hyun Runs Into Her Boss Seo In Guk Outside The Office In 'See You At Work Tomorrow!'

tvN’s upcoming drama “See You at Work Tomorrow!” has shared a sneak peek of an unexpected run-in between Seo In Guk and Park Ji Hyun!

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “See You at Work Tomorrow!” is a romance drama starring Park Ji Hyun as Cha Ji Yoon, an office worker stuck in a career rut. After becoming entangled with her prickly boss Kang Si Woo (Seo In Guk), she winds up making a fresh start both in her career and in her love life.

Newly released stills from the upcoming drama capture Kang Si Woo and Cha Ji Yoon, who usually only see each other at the office, running into one another by chance at the convenience store.

In stark contrast to her usual work attire, Cha Ji Yoon is completely dressed down in an oversized T-shirt, glasses, and messily tied hair. Flustered at having unexpectedly run into her boss in this state, she gets visibly embarrassed and starts acting adorably awkward.

Kang Si Woo, whom Cha Ji Yoon has always seen looking perfectly polished in his suits at work, is also dressed casually for his convenience store run. Outside of the office, he exudes a different, less intimidating vibe from the cold and unapproachable aura that she is used to.

Notably, after running into Cha Ji Yoon, Kang Si Woo can’t help bursting into laughter on his own—piquing curiosity as to what will happen at the store and how this chance encounter might change the trajectory of their relationship.

“See You at Work Tomorrow!” will premiere on June 22 at 8:50 p.m. KST. Check out a preview of the upcoming drama here!

In the meantime, watch Park Ji Hyun in “Forbidden Fairytale” on Viki below:

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And check out Seo In Guk’s drama “Doom at Your Service” below:

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