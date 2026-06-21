'Reborn Rookie' Ratings Break Into Double Digits For New All-Time High

Viewership ratings for JTBC’s “Reborn Rookie” have broken into the double digits!

On June 21, the popular drama achieved the highest viewership ratings of its run to date. According to Nielsen Korea, “Reborn Rookie” soared to an average nationwide rating of 11.0 percent, marking a jump of over 2 full percentage points from its previous episode the night before.

Not only was “Reborn Rookie” the most-watched show of any kind to air on cable on Sunday, but it was also the most-watched cable program of the entire week.

Meanwhile, KBS 2TV’s “Recipe for Love” remained the most-watched show of Sunday overall with an average nationwide rating of 15.9 percent.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “Reborn Rookie”!

Watch full episodes of “Reborn Rookie” with subtitles on Viki below:

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