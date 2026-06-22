Namkoong Min And Lee Seol's Marriage Is Spiraling Towards Catastrophe In 'The Husband'

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “The Husband” has unveiled its main poster!

“The Husband” is a thriller starring Namkoong Min as a man on the brink of divorce who unexpectedly becomes embroiled in a desperate fight with a dangerous criminal in order to rescue his wife.

The newly released poster hints at the precarious and complicated dynamic between spouses Kang Tae Joo (Namkoong Min) and Go Se Yoon (Lee Seol), whose deeply troubled marriage is falling apart.

Although Kang Tae Joo appears to be embracing his wife from behind, his hand is wrapped menacingly around her throat, while she remains frozen in shock and terror. His cold expression and the fury in his eyes add to the tension and overall sense of unease, piquing curiosity about the secrets behind the couple’s fraught relationship.

Meanwhile, the shadow of a mysterious figure wielding a dangerous weapon looms behind the couple, adding another threat to the already ominous poster.

Highlighting the difficult situation faced by Kang Tae Joo after Go Se Yoon’s kidnapping, the poster’s caption reads, “The most likely suspect is… me, the husband.”

The drama’s production team commented, “In the main poster for ‘The Husband,’ we tried to visually capture the precarious relationship, suspicion, and fear entangling the married couple wearing wedding rings.”

They continued, “What is the secret related to the kidnapping that husband Kang Tae Joo is hiding, and what is the meaning of the dark shadow that is threatening the couple? Please tune in to the show to find out.”

“The Husband” will premiere on July 4 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Namkoong Min in “The Veil” on Viki below:

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And watch Lee Seol in “Between Him and Her” below:

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