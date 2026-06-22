OH MY GIRL Announces Delay In Group Comeback Plans

OH MY GIRL’s WM Entertainment has shared an update regarding their full-group comeback plans.

On June 22, WM Entertainment posted the following statement on their official social media accounts:

Previously in February, WM Entertainment announced that OH MY GIRL is preparing for a six-member full-group comeback in a flexible way that goes beyond agency distinctions, with the goal of rolling out activities in the first half of this year, centered on concerts and album promotions.

Watch OH MY GIRL’s Arin in “My Girlfriend is the Man!”:

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Or watch Mimi as a judge on “Bake Your Dream”:

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