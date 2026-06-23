'See You At Work Tomorrow!' Premieres To No. 1 Ratings

tvN’s new Monday-Tuesday drama “See You at Work Tomorrow!” has premiered!

On June 22, the new rom-com drama “See You at Work Tomorrow!” starring Seo In Guk and Park Ji Hyun premiered to No. 1 in ratings with an average nationwide viewership rating of 4.8 percent.

Meanwhile, ENA’s “Doctor on the Edge” kicked off its second half with an average nationwide viewership rating of 4.0 percent, seeing an 1.1 percent decrease from its previous episode’s rating of 5.1 percent.

Check out Park Ji Hyun’s other drama “Yumi’s Cells” below:

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Or watch Seo In Guk in “Project Wolf Hunting”:

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