Watch: Namkoong Min Is Desperate To Rescue Lee Seol From Kim Dae Myeung In “The Husband” Teaser

Upcoming drama “The Husband” has released a new teaser!

“The Husband” is a thriller starring Namkoong Min as a man on the brink of divorce who unexpectedly becomes embroiled in a desperate fight with a dangerous criminal in order to rescue his wife.

Namkoong Min plays Kang Tae Joo, a neurosurgeon and director of We Are Together Hospital. Kang Tae Joo decides to divorce his wife amid a troubled marriage, only for her to be kidnapped the next day.

Lee Seol plays Go Se Yoon, Kang Tae Joo’s wife and the chairwoman of We Are Together Hospital, who is suddenly abducted by Noh Man Hee (Kim Dae Myeung) the day after her husband brings up divorce.

The newly released teaser depicts the precarious relationships between Kang Tae Joo, Go Se Yoon, and Noh Man Hee. It begins with Kang Tae Joo telling Go Se Yoon, “Let’s get a divorce.” Just as their marriage seems to be coming to an end, Se Yoon disappears, and Tae Joo suddenly goes from being a husband searching for his wife to being framed as the prime suspect in the case.

The teaser rapidly cuts between scenes showing Se Yoon bound in chains, a mysterious figure dragging a hammer, and Tae Joo exploding with anger during a police interrogation, heightening the tension. In one scene, Tae Joo is seen being pursued by multiple police cars after escaping from the police station.

In one scene, a fear-stricken Go Se Yoon is seen asking, “Why are you really doing this to me?” while in another, a voice is heard saying, “You already know your husband doesn’t love you.”

The teaser then shows Tae Joo, who has been instructed to go to a particular location if he wishes to find his wife, moving desperately to comply. One scene shows Noh Man Hee with a crazed expression saying, “Did you really think you could escape from here?” The teaser ends with Tae Joo’s words: “I have to save Se Yoon.”

Watch the teaser below!



“The Husband” will premiere on July 4 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Namkoong Min in “My Dearest” on Viki:

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And watch Lee Seol in “Between Him and Her” below:

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