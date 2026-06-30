Top 5 K-Dramas On Viki In June 2026

As the first half of the year comes to a close, June delivered another strong lineup of K-dramas for fans to enjoy. Here’s a recap of the top five K-dramas that received the most love on Viki this past month!

In no particular order.

“Reborn Rookie” is a drama that tells the story of Kang Yong Ho (Son Hyun Joo), the powerful chairman of leading conglomerate Choiseong Group. After an accident, he unexpectedly finds himself living an unwanted second life when his soul is swapped into the youthful body of soccer player Hwang Jun Hyun (Lee Jun Young), forcing him to start over as a rookie employee at his own company.

Start watching “Reborn Rookie” below:

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“The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” is a military fantasy-comedy drama that tells the story of army cook Kang Sung Jae (Park Ji Hoon). When a mysterious quest window pops up in front of him one day, Private Kang Sung Jae begins an unexpected journey that leads him down the path toward becoming a legendary cook.

Watch “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier”:

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Starring Shin Ha Kyun, Oh Jung Se, and Heo Sung Tae, “Fifties Professionals” is an action-comedy about three seemingly ordinary but secretly dangerous middle-aged men who are brought back into action by destiny. The three men, who once reigned at the top of their respective fields, find themselves exiled to the remote island of Yeongseon after a mysterious incident. There, they begin a bittersweet and comedic quest to uncover the truth about the fateful day from 10 years ago that changed their lives.

Catch up on “Fifties Professionals” on Viki:

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The third installment of the BL campus romance series “Love Class,” “Love Class 3″ tells the story of Hyun Jae (Saebyeol), Soo An (Seo Ihan), Jae Min (Lee Woo Jin), and Khun (Petch Panutuch Saelee) as they navigate between their K-pop dreams and romance.

Watch “Love Class 3” below:

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“Filing for Love” is an office rom-com drama that tells the story of Noh Ki Jun (Gong Myoung), once the ace of a major corporation’s audit team who is demoted to handling internal misconduct, and Joo In Ah (Shin Hae Sun), a tough and eccentric audit team leader with a secret.

Watch “Filing for Love”:

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