JTBC Responds To Reports About Variety Shows Amid Corporate Rehabilitation Process

JTBC has denied reports of halting filming for variety shows amid corporate rehabilitation proceedings.

Previously on June 12, JTBC declared a default after failing to repay 20.6 billion won (approximately $15 million) in securitized loans by their maturity date. It was later revealed that JoongAng Holdings, Contentree JoongAng, Megabox JoongAng, and JoongAng P&I filed for the commencement of corporate rehabilitation proceedings on June 14, followed by JTBC filing for rehabilitation the next day. JoongAng Group Vice Chairman Hong Jung Do also held a press conference and personally apologized, promising to put their best efforts in restoring normal operations as quickly as possible.

Subsequently, reports surfaced that JTBC variety programs excluding “Please Take Care of My Refrigerator” and “Love War” would halt filming. However, JTBC denied the claims.

On June 23, a source from JTBC clarified, “Variety programs will all be filmed as usual on schedule. It is not true that filming has been halted.”

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