Mark's New Label Apologizes For His Confederate Flag T-Shirt

Former NCT member Mark’s new label has apologized after posting photos of the singer wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the Confederate flag.

On June 23, Mark came under fire when his newly established label Upper Room posted photos of him wearing a T-shirt with the Confederate flag on it.

Shortly afterwards, Upper Room took to Instagram Stories to share the following apology in English:

After leaving both NCT and SM Entertainment in April, Mark announced that he was establishing his own label, Upper Room, earlier this month.