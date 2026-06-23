Hearts2Hearts Takes Just 2 Days To Break Their 1st-Week Sales Record With 'Lemon Tang'

Hearts2Hearts is already soaring to new heights with their latest comeback!

On June 22, the rookie girl group from SM Entertainment made their highly-anticipated return with their new mini album “Lemon Tang” and its upbeat title track of the same name.

According to Hanteo Chart, by the end of June 23, “Lemon Tang” had already sold an impressive total of 440,895 copies. In less than two days, the mini album has already managed to break Hearts2Hearts’ previous first-week sales record of 425,146 set by their first mini album “FOCUS” last year.

With five days still left to go until the end of the week, it remains to be seen just how much higher Hearts2Hearts’ record will climb by the end of June 28.

Congratulations to Hearts2Hearts!