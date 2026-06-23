LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, And KATSEYE's 'ICONIC BY MISTAKE' Debuts In Top 40 Of Billboard Hot 100 And Other Charts

LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, and KATSEYE’s collab single “ICONIC BY MISTAKE” has made its debut on the Billboard charts!

On June 23 local time, Billboard revealed that “ICONIC BY MISTAKE” had debuted at No. 12 on its Digital Song Sales chart, meaning it was the 12th best-selling song of the week in the United States. The single also entered Billboard’s Streaming Songs chart at No. 29, meaning it was the 29th most-streamed song of the week in the United States.

Additionally, “ICONIC BY MISTAKE” has become both LE SSERAFIM’s and ILLIT’s first top 40 hit on Billboard’s Hot 100, its main chart ranking the most popular songs in the United States. For the week ending on June 27, the single debuted at No. 38 on the Hot 100.

Over on Billboard’s global charts, “ICONIC BY MISTAKE” debuted at No. 22 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 25 on the Global 200 this week.

On Billboard’s Artist 100, KATSEYE rose to No. 38 this week, while LE SSERAFIM re-entered the chart at No. 93.

Congratulations to all three groups!