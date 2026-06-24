Park Eun Bin Is Caught In A Love Triangle With Yang Se Jong And Ong Seong Wu In 'Spooky In Love'

tvN has unveiled character posters for its upcoming drama “Spooky in Love”!

A remake of the 2011 film “Spellbound,” “Spooky in Love” is an occult romance drama about the chaotic partnership between a hotel heiress who can see ghosts and a passionate prosecutor who is terrified of them.

The newly released posters symbolically depict the dynamics between its three leads through the different ways they clasp hands, hinting a tense love triangle between the characters.

The first poster introduces Park Eun Bin’s character Cheon Yeo Ri as “a chaebol heiress who can see ghosts.” As Cheon Yeo Ri is hiding the secret that anyone who touches her hand instantly begins seeing ghosts as well, the poster shows her using a gloved hand to stop someone from touching her.

In the poster’s caption, which highlights the fact that Cheon Yeo Ri has kept other people at a distance because of her secret, she asks challengingly, “Are you truly confident that you can handle holding my hand?”

Meanwhile, Yang Se Jong will star in the drama as Ma Gang Wook, a passionate prosecutor who is known for his tenacity and strong sense of justice. In his poster, Ma Gang Wook responds to Cheon Yeo Ri’s challenge by taking her hand with a look of determination.

The poster’s caption features his reply to Cheon Yeo Ri’s question: “If it’s your hand, then I suppose I’ll try holding it one more time.”

The final poster introduces Ong Seong Wu’s character Kang Min Hwan, a hotel heir who hides his dark ambition beneath his gentlemanly demeanor. In contrast to the gentle way Ma Gang Wook takes Cheon Yeo Ri’s hand, Kang Min Hwan pulls her hand towards him in a dominating, possessive way, hinting at the fact that he is a ruthless person who will resort to any means necessary to achieve his goals.

His poster’s caption menacingly reads, “I’m not satisfied until I get what I want.”

“Spooky in Love” will premiere on July 18 at 9:10 p.m. KST. Check out the latest teaser for the drama here!

In the meantime, watch Park Eun Bin in “Do You Like Brahms?” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Ong Seong Wu in “Would You Like a Cup of Coffee?” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)