TWICE’s Jeongyeon In Talks To Sign With New Agency + JYP Entertainment Briefly Comments

TWICE member Jeongyeon is in discussions to sign with VARO Entertainment.

On June 24, a media outlet reported that Jeongyeon recently held a meeting with VARO Entertainment, the agency to which her older sister and actress Gong Seung Yeon belong.

A representative of VARO Entertainment confirmed, “It is true that we recently held a meeting with Jeongyeon.” However, regarding an exclusive contract, they stated, “Nothing has been decided.”

Her current agency JYP Entertainment also commented, “TWICE is currently in a period of contract renewal discussions, and we are proceeding with careful deliberations while respecting the mutual intentions of the members.”

Jeongyeon debuted as a member of TWICE in 2015 through the Mnet audition program “SIXTEEN.” Recently, she was cast in the film “New Recruit: The Movie,” marking her upcoming screen debut. It is reported that Jeongyeon plays the role of a nursing officer in the film.

Meanwhile, VARO Entertainment is home to actors such as Byeon Woo Seok, Jin Goo, Lee Chae Min, and more.

Watch Jeongyeon’s sister Gong Seung Yeon in “My Lovely Journey”:

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