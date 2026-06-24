BTS's 'Dynamite' Becomes The First K-Pop Boy Group MV To Surpass 2.1 Billion Views

BTS’s “Dynamite” has reached another impressive YouTube milestone!

On June 24 at approximately 8 a.m. KST, the boy group’s music video for “Dynamite” surpassed 2.1 billion views, meaning that it took approximately five years, 10 months, two days, and 19 hours since its release on August 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. KST. It also only took about nine months to gain an additional 100 million views from their total of 2 billion views, renewing its record for the BTS music video with the highest views.

Congratulations to BTS on their impressive achievement!

Watch the record-breaking music video for “Dynamite” again below:

Also watch “BTS BREAK THE SILENCE: THE MOVIE” below:

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