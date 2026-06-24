Namkoong Min And Lee Seol’s Silent Face-Off Reveals A Marriage On The Brink In “The Husband”

“The Husband” has unveiled new stills ahead of its premiere!

“The Husband” is a thriller that follows Kang Tae Joo (Namkoong Min), a man who becomes entangled in a desperate battle against a dangerous criminal after his wife is kidnapped just before their divorce.

Ahead of the drama’s premiere, newly released stills capture a tense confrontation between Kang Tae Joo and his wife Go Se Yoon (Lee Seol).

The photos depict the couple locked in a silent standoff at a banquet attended by hospital officials, where an intense battle of nerves unfolds without a single word being spoken.

Kang Tae Joo is the director of We Together Hospital, while Go Se Yoon serves as the hospital’s chairwoman. Despite the celebratory atmosphere of the event, the couple radiates an unmistakable chill as they face one another.

Kang Tae Joo fixes Go Se Yoon with a cold and menacing stare after she unexpectedly provokes him while casually sipping champagne. In contrast, Go Se Yoon appears determined to avoid his piercing gaze altogether.

As the two stand frozen as if time has stopped, exchanging nothing but fierce looks, the precarious state of their marriage on the brink of divorce becomes painfully clear.

The production team commented, “This scene is an important moment that symbolically represents the fragile state of Kang Tae Joo and Go Se Yoon’s relationship. We hope viewers will tune in to see what lies ahead for this couple, whose marital crisis is laid bare in front of numerous hospital staff members.”

“The Husband” premieres on July 4 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Namkoong Min in “My Dearest” on Viki:

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Also check out Lee Seol’s drama “Between Him and Her” below:

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