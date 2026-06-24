'Six Singles Under One Roof' Confirmed To Return With Season 2

“Six Singles Under One Roof” has officially been renewed for a second season!

The tvN reality show, which wrapped up its first season on June 12, followed Jang Do Yeon, Lee Da Hee, Choi Daniel, Jang Keun Suk, Ahn Jae Hyun, and Kyung Soo Jin as they lived together under one roof. By stepping away from their independent lifestyles and sharing the small moments of everyday life, the cast reflected the sentiments of modern adults who enjoy living alone but don’t want to feel lonely.

The show proved to be a ratings success, ranking No. 1 in its time slot among tvN’s target demographic of viewers aged 20 to 49 nationwide for every episode, according to Nielsen Korea.

The production team explained, “Rather than trying to conclude whether living together is good or bad, we simply wanted to comfortably show the real experiences of friends sharing a home. Living together has both advantages and inconveniences, but we hoped to convey that this can be another way of living. We’re personally proud that viewers seemed to relate to and enjoy that aspect of the show.”

They continued, “Thanks to the support and love from viewers, we are able to return with Season 2. We hope you’ll look forward to it.”

While waiting for Season 2, watch Lee Da Hee and Ahn Jae Hyun in “Beauty Inside” below:

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