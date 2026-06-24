Hwang In Youp And Hyeri Make A Picture-Perfect Couple In New Drama 'Dream To You'

ENA’s upcoming drama “Dream to You” has shared a new glimpse of Hwang In Youp and Hyeri’s chemistry!

“Dream to You” is a romantic comedy about the reunion of genius film director Woo Soo Bin (Hwang In Youp), who returns after achieving his dreams, and reporter Joo Yi Jae (Girl’s Day’s Hyeri), who has forgotten her own.

Woo Soo Bin and Joo Yi Jae were one another’s first love in high school, when Joo Yi Jae changed Woo Soo Bin’s life forever. Having always lived his life strictly confined to a world designed by his parents, Woo Soo Bin began finally dreaming his own dreams after meeting Joo Yi Jae towards the end of his teenage years. After achieving those dreams, he returns to Joo Yi Jae, who is now full of regret about the past and worn down by reality, to keep a promise from 15 years ago.

The upcoming drama has now released behind-the-scenes film photos taken during the shoot for the main poster, which captured Woo Soo Bin and Joo Yi Jae gazing lovingly into one another’s eyes.

Check out the romantic new photos of the drama’s leads below!

“Dream to You” premieres on July 13 at 10 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, watch Hyeri in her drama “Friendly Rivalry” below:

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And watch Hwang In Youp in “Family by Choice” below:

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