STARSHIP's New Boy Group AEN Announces Debut Date With 1st Teaser

Mark your calendars for the debut of STARSHIP Entertainment’s new boy group AEN!

On June 25 at midnight KST, STARSHIP Entertainment officially announced the date and details for the upcoming debut of AEN, a new seven-member boy group that they will be producing together with Japanese entertainment company AMUSE.

AEN consists of six members that appeared on “Debut’s Plan,” the survival show that gave rise to the STARSHIP Entertainment boy group IDID last year, and one new member. Joining former “Debut’s Plan” contestants Jiyong, Bomin, Kyuhyun, Haru, Junseo, and Kaira is new face Haruto.

AEN will be making their debut with their first EP “A NEW ERA OF NOW” on August 5 at 6 p.m. KST.

Check out their first teaser image for the upcoming EP below! (You can also check out AEN’s official profile photos and social media accounts here.)