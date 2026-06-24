June Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

June Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Jun 24, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for actors!

The rankings were determined through a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 100 actors who appeared in dramas, movies, or OTT content released between May 23 and June 23.

Heo Nam Jun, who recently stole hearts in “My Royal Nemesis,” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 10,597,452.

Park Ji Hoon, who most recently starred in “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier,” took second place with a brand reputation index of 8,189,599.

Meanwhile, Byeon Woo Seok came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 8,034,544 for June.

Kim Moo Yul, whose global popularity has skyrocketed with his hit drama “Teach You a Lesson,” ranked fourth with a brand reputation index of 7,934,414.

Finally, Koo Kyo Hwan rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 7,524,276, marking a 38.16 percent increase in his score since May.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Heo Nam Jun
  2. Park Ji Hoon
  3. Byeon Woo Seok
  4. Kim Moo Yul
  5. Koo Kyo Hwan
  6. Jun Ji Hyun
  7. Lim Ji Yeon
  8. Go Youn Jung
  9. Choi Ji Su
  10. Han Dong Hee
  11. Kim Min Seok
  12. Ji Chang Wook
  13. Kang Dong Won
  14. Lee Jun Young
  15. Park Eun Bin
  16. Oh Jung Se
  17. Gong Myoung
  18. Kang Mina
  19. Gong Seung Yeon
  20. Kim Hye Yoon
  21. Park Bo Young
  22. Ha Ji Won
  23. Shin Hae Sun
  24. Jjang Gu
  25. Jeon So Young
  26. Kim Jae Won
  27. Shin Hyun Been
  28. Chae Won Bin
  29. Lee Hong Nae
  30. Jang Seung Jo

Binge-watch all of Park Ji Hoon’s latest drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Or watch Heo Nam Jun in “A Hundred Memories” here:

Watch Now

And check out Kim Moo Yul’s film “The Old Woman with the Knife” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)

Top Center Photo Credit: Xportsnews

Byeon Woo Seok
Chae Won Bin
Choi Ji Su
Go Youn Jung
Gong Myoung
Gong Seung Yeon
Ha Ji Won
Han Dong Hee
Heo Nam Jun
Jang Seung Jo
Jeon So Young
Ji Chang Wook
Jun Ji Hyun
Kang Dong Won
Kang Mina
Kim Hye Yoon
Kim Jae Won
Kim Min Seok
Kim Moo Yul
Koo Kyo Hwan
Lee Hong Nae
Lee Jun Young
Lim Ji Yeon
Oh Jung Se
Park Bo Young
Park Eun Bin
Park Ji Hoon
Shin Hae Sun
Shin Hyun Been
XPN

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