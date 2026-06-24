June Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for actors!

The rankings were determined through a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 100 actors who appeared in dramas, movies, or OTT content released between May 23 and June 23.

Heo Nam Jun, who recently stole hearts in “My Royal Nemesis,” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 10,597,452.

Park Ji Hoon, who most recently starred in “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier,” took second place with a brand reputation index of 8,189,599.

Meanwhile, Byeon Woo Seok came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 8,034,544 for June.

Kim Moo Yul, whose global popularity has skyrocketed with his hit drama “Teach You a Lesson,” ranked fourth with a brand reputation index of 7,934,414.

Finally, Koo Kyo Hwan rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 7,524,276, marking a 38.16 percent increase in his score since May.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Binge-watch all of Park Ji Hoon’s latest drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” on Viki below:

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Or watch Heo Nam Jun in “A Hundred Memories” here:

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And check out Kim Moo Yul’s film “The Old Woman with the Knife” below!

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Top Center Photo Credit: Xportsnews