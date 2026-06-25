Shin Ha Kyun, Oh Jung Se, Heo Sung Tae, And Lee Hak Joo Join Forces Against Common Enemy In “Fifties Professionals”

MBC’s “Fifties Professionals” has shared a glimpse of its upcoming episode!

“Fifties Professionals” is an action-comedy about three seemingly ordinary but secretly dangerous middle-aged men who are brought back into action by destiny. The three men, who once reigned at the top of their respective fields, find themselves exiled to the remote island of Yeongseon after a mysterious incident. There, they begin a bittersweet and comedic quest to uncover the truth about the fateful day from 10 years ago that changed their lives.

Spoilers

Previously on “Fifties Professionals,” Jung Ho Myung (Shin Ha Kyun) saw through Bulgae (Oh Jung Se)’s feigned amnesia and set a trap. Bulgae revealed his true colors, stole the receiver, and fled, but this was within Jung Ho Myung’s expectations, and it was revealed that even the stolen receiver was a fake.

At the end of the episode, Jung Ho Myung, holding the real receiver, extended a hand and proposed cooperation to Bulgae, while unidentified knife-wielders also appeared.

The newly released stills show Jung Ho Myung, Bulgae, Kang Beom Ryong (Heo Sung Tae), and Ma Gong Bok (Lee Hak Joo) discussing an operation together. All of them, who had previously deceived and used one another, are now standing side by side. It remains to be seen whether their cooperation will become the decisive move in a counteroffensive against Han Kyung Wook (Kim Sang Kyung).

Another still features North Korean special forces leader Ri Cheol Jin (Jung Suk Yong) and recently released prisoner Hwang Hwa San (Kim Byung Ok), signaling new variables. Will their arrival disrupt the alliance or strengthen it?

The next episode of “Fifties Professionals” airs on June 26 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Catch up on the drama with subtitles below:

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