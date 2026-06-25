Byun Yo Han, Esom, Kim Jun Han, And Kim Jong Soo’s Upcoming Film Wraps Up Filming

The upcoming film “Scandal” (working title) has wrapped up filming!

“Scandal” centers on the Yedong Kwon family, who have run a dangerous illegal business for generations. After the eldest grandson of the family’s second son dies, chaos erupts as family members compete for the position of the next heir.

Byun Yo Han, who stars as Park Ki Tae, a man who has long taken care of the toughest tasks within the Yedong Kwon family, shared, “Every time we worked on a scene on set, it was incredibly intense. Amid constant tension, the director, actors, and crew all worked together to create every single scene. Because of that, I’m excited for all of the scenes, and I hope that viewers will fully experience the various emotions we worked so hard to convey when the film is released.”

Esom, who plays Kwon So Hyun, the eldest daughter of the Kwon family, said, “So Hyun is a character who had to anchor the story, and because she needed to maintain strong chemistry and emotional connections with the other characters throughout, I don’t think I was ever able to let my guard down. I hope the hard work of our cast and crew is conveyed well to viewers.”

Kim Jun Han, who stars as Kwon Do Young, the eldest grandson of the Yedong Kwon family, commented, “Whenever a project ends, it never really feels real at first. But this project especially feels different because all the cast and crew approached it with so much passion, and because there were so many scenes that required our absolute best at every moment. It suddenly feels like everything is all over. Still, I think we truly did our best to make this a great film. Please look forward to it.”

Kim Jong Soo, who takes on the role of Kwon Byung Ryeol, an uncle who covets the position of heir, shared, “As with every shoot, I always go in with high expectations and strive to contribute to the film’s quality. At the same time, there are always things you wish you could have done better, along with the sense of relief that comes from completing another project. I think I feel a mix of all of those emotions right now.”

Director Kim Sun Kyung, who helmed the film, said, “I spent more than six years preparing this story, and back then I never imagined I would actually be able to complete the film. Now that filming has wrapped, I’m excited because it truly feels like the movie is becoming a reality. The actors and crew worked incredibly hard, and I think the film has turned out well because of their efforts. I’ll do my best to finish post-production and keep pushing forward until the day the film is released.”

“Scandal” is scheduled for release in 2027. Stay tuned for more updates!

While waiting, watch Byun Yo Han in his film “Following” on Viki:

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Also check out Esom in “Phantom Lawyer” on Viki:

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