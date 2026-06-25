Lee Seol Faces Off With Her Husband Namkoong Min In New Drama 'The Husband'

KBS2’s upcoming drama “The Husband” has unveiled new stills capturing a tense confrontation between Lee Seol and Namkoong Min!

“The Husband” is a thriller that follows Kang Tae Joo (Namkoong Min), a man who becomes entangled in a desperate battle against a dangerous criminal after his wife is kidnapped just before their divorce.

In the newly released stills, Go Se Yoon (Lee Seol) delivers a warning to her husband Kang Tae Joo with a cold gaze. Go Se Yoon initially tries to ignore the questions Kang Tae Joo throws at her, but she soon lifts her head and stares at him with a complex mix of emotions—resentment, bitterness, and fury.

Ultimately, a single remark from Go Se Yoon causes Kang Tae Joo’s facial expression to freeze. Along with this, a sense of anxiety, like the calm before a storm, begins to loom. Viewers are curiosity to find out what kind of waves this chilling declaration of war will cause between the couple.

The production team stated, “Lee Seol poured her heart and soul into the scene to fully realize Go Se Yoon’s emotional arc,” adding, “Please stay tuned to see how the anger of a wife who has gone cold—rather than one who simply bursts with intense emotions—will act as a catalyst in ‘The Husband.'”

“The Husband” will premiere on July 4 at 9:20 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

Check out Lee Seol’s drama “Between Him and Her” below:

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