Gong Seung Yeon And TWICE's Jeongyeon Show Off Their Close Sisterly Bond

Actress Gong Seung Yeon and her sister and TWICE member Jeongyeon have appeared in a joint pictorial for the first time since their respective debuts!

On June 25, fashion magazine Harper’s Bazaar Korea released the pictorial featuring the two sisters in its July issue. The photo shoot focused on sensuously capturing the bond between the sisters, who have stood by each other’s side for a long time. They showcased a harmonious blend of their distinct individual charms and their strikingly similar auras.

In particular, the photo shoot captured the two sisters’ natural facial expressions and playful moments, creating a warm atmosphere. It is said that their friendly, true-to-life sisterly bond on set brought laughter to the staff. Sophisticated jewelry items further highlighted the distinct charms of both Gong Seung Yeon and Jeongyeon, adding an elegant touch.

Check out more stunning photos below:

The full pictorial can be found in the July issue of Harper’s Bazaar Korea and through its official digital channels.

Meanwhile, Jeongyeon has recently garnered attention following reports that she attended a meeting with VARO Entertainment, the agency to which Gong Seung Yeon is currently signed.

Watch Gong Seung Yeon in “My Lovely Journey”:

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