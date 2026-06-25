Song Kang And Lee Jun Young Take The Stage Together In 'Four Hands, Two Sonatas'

Upcoming drama “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” has unveiled more concept photos!

“Four Hands” is a piano term that refers to a technique where two people play a single piano together. The drama “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” will depict the friendship, love, rivalry, and growth of youths who meet at an arts high school, following their journey from adolescence to adulthood as professional pianists.

On June 25, “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” shared additional concept photos of piano prodigy Kang Bi Oh (Song Kang) and fellow piano genius Choi Jeong Yo (Lee Jun Young) standing side by side as they take to the stage together. With one piano, they unite four hands together, completing one sonata.

“Four Hands, Two Sonatas” is set to premiere in August. Check out the drama’s script reading here, and stay tuned for more updates!

While waiting, watch Lee Jun Young in his on-air drama “Reborn Rookie”:

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Also watch Song Kang in “Beautiful Vampire” below:

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