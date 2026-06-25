Watch: Heo Nam Jun And Lim Ji Yeon Show Playful Chemistry While Filming Romantic Scenes On Set Of 'My Royal Nemesis'

“My Royal Nemesis” has come to a successful wrap!

Spoilers

Following its conclusion, “My Royal Nemesis” released a making-of video, taking viewers behind the scenes of episodes 13 and 14.

The making-of video is filled with sweet moments between Lim Ji Yeon’s and Heo Nam Jun’s characters Shin Seo Ri and Cha Se Gye. From romantic bickering scenes where Heo Nam Jun jokes, “She’s hitting me for real!” with a big smile on his face to adorable kiss scenes, the actors showcase stellar chemistry on set, creating a lighthearted and heart-fluttering atmosphere on set as they smile and laugh throughout filming.

Check out the making-of video below!

Watch Heo Nam Jun in “A Hundred Memories” on Viki:

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And check out Lim Ji Yeon in “Lies Hidden in My Garden” below:

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