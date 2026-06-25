Watch: LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, And KATSEYE Takes 1st Win For 'ICONIC BY MISTAKE' On 'M Countdown'; Performances By EVAN, And More

LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, and KATSEYE have won their first music show trophy for their collab single “ICONIC BY MISTAKE“!

On the June 25 episode of “M Countdown,” the candidates for first place were RIIZE’s “Do your dance” and LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, and KATSEYE’s “ICONIC BY MISTAKE.” LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, and KATSEYE ultimately took the prize with a total of 6,654 points.

Congratulations to LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, and KATSEYE! Watch the winner announcement below:

Today’s performers included RIIZE, EVAN (Heeseung), STAYC, BOYNEXTDOOR, TREASURE’s HYUNHAYO, Super Junior’s Ryeowok, Hearts2Hearts, ONF, MEOVV, FIFTY FIFTY, izna, EPEX, USPEER, AtHeart, HEART OF WOMAN, dodree, MW:MEU, and Primrose.

Check out their performances below!

RIIZE – “Do your dance”

EVAN – “Ride or Die” and “Overflow”

STAYC – “2 L0VE”

BOYNEXTDOOR – “ADIOS!”

TREASURE’s HYUNHAYO – “NALLY-NA”

Super Junior’s Ryeowok – “Runaway”

Hearts2Hearts – “Lemon Tang”

ONF – “Open The Door”

MEOVV – “Hit ‘Em”

FIFTY FIFTY – “Like a Bubble”

izna – “METRONOME”

EPEX – “ECHO”

USPEER – “WICKED GAME”

AtHeart – “Say It”

HEART OF WOMAN – “($.$)”

dodree – “HAWWAH”

MW:MEU – “Paper Plane”

PRIMROSE – “Cosmic”