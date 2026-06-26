Namkoong Min Will Stop At Nothing To Save His Kidnapped Wife In 'The Husband'

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “The Husband” has unveiled character posters of its four leads!

“The Husband” is a thriller starring Namkoong Min as a man on the brink of divorce who unexpectedly becomes embroiled in a desperate fight with a dangerous criminal in order to rescue his wife.

Namkoong Min will star as Kang Tae Joo, a neurosurgeon in a troubled marriage who risks his life to save his wife. His poster captures him solemnly staring at the ground with his head bowed low, looking determined to find the culprit.

Emphasizing his unwavering resolve to rescue his wife, the poster’s caption reads, “I’m coming to get you. There’s something I really want to tell you, no matter what.”

Lee Seol will play the role of Kang Tae Joo’s wife, Go Se Yoon. In her poster, the kidnapped Go Se Yoon looks terrified as she lies helplessly on the floor.

The caption conveys her confusion and desperation, with Go Se Yoon asking, “Why are you doing this to me… why in the world… why…”

Kim Dae Myeung will play Noh Man Hee, the villain who kidnaps Go Se Yoon. In his poster, he wears a chilling expression as he gazes icily into the camera.

The poster’s caption ominously suggests that the volatile Noh Man Hee is on the brink of exploding, with the criminal declaring, “People have a limit to how much they can endure. And I’ve reached that limit.”

Finally, Lee Sang Hee will play Kim Kyung Ae, a woman whose identity is shrouded in mystery. As she sits on the stairs and gazes up at the camera with an enigmatic smile, she says cryptically in her caption, “How could someone do that… it’s not like this is a movie…”

“The Husband” will premiere on July 4 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Namkoong Min in “The Veil” on Viki below:

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And watch Kim Dae Myeung in “The Art of Negotiation” below:

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