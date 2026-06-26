Shin Ha Kyun, Heo Sung Tae, And More Tie The Final Knot On A Story That Has Spanned 10 Years In 'Fifties Professionals'

MBC’s “Fifties Professionals” has shared new stills ahead of its final week!

“Fifties Professionals” is an action-comedy about three seemingly ordinary but secretly dangerous middle-aged men who are brought back into action by destiny. The three men, who once reigned at the top of their respective fields, find themselves exiled to the remote island of Yeongseon after a mysterious incident. There, they begin a bittersweet and comedic quest to uncover the truth about the fateful day from 10 years ago that changed their lives.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Jung Ho Myung (Shin Ha Kyun) executed a meticulous sting operation, suspecting the true identity of Bulgae (Oh Jung Se), who had been living as Bong Je Soon while pretending to have lost his memory. Although Bulgae later drugged Kang Beom Ryong (Heo Sung Tae) and Ma Gong Bok (Lee Hak Joo) to steal the receiver and flee, it was all part of a plan pre-calculated by Jung Ho Myung. After confirming Bulgae’s identity through the use of a fake receiver, Jung Ho Myung reached out to him, suggesting they uncover Han Kyung Wook’s (Kim Sang Kyung) weaknesses together, marking a turning point where the two former enemies became allies.

The newly released stills capture the four men dressed in all-black suits, embarking on their final mission against a great evil. Now united as a single team, they create a breathtaking sense of tension as they confront enemies closing in from all sides. Jung Ho Myung engages in a head-to-head battle with a formidable opponent, while Bulgae maintains a sharp gaze even in the heart of enemy lines. Kang Beom Ryong and Ma Gong Bok also fight to the end with their backs to each other, foreshadowing the intensity of the final battle.

This operation holds more significance than a simple confrontation. It is their final chance to complete the mission that could not be finished on Yeongseon Island 10 years ago, and it marks the biggest challenge of their lives, where the four men—who have each endured their own hardships—are staking everything they have. Attention is focused on whether they will finally be able to reach the truth they have been chasing for so long.

On the other hand, Han Kyung Wook reveals the reality of his immense power alongside Chairman Do (Kwon Yul) and Hwang Hwa San (Kim Byung Ok). Han Kyung Wook, watching Jung Ho Myung’s group with a relaxed facial expression, and the Hwasan gang members filling the space behind him radiate an overwhelming presence. With Chairman Do and Hwang Hwa San joining them, an inescapable final clash between the two sides is anticipated.

The second to final episode of “Fifties Professionals” airs on June 26 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Catch up on all of the previous episodes with subtitles below:

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