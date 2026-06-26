Watch: 'Guardian: The Lonely And Great God' Cast Revisits Fond Memories In 10th Anniversary Special Teaser

“Guardian: The Lonely and Great God 10th Anniversary” (working title) has unveiled a new teaser!

“Guardian: The Lonely and Great God 10th Anniversary” is a special program created to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the hit drama “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God,” also known as “Goblin,” which became a global phenomenon. Gong Yoo, Kim Go Eun, Lee Dong Wook, and Yoo In Na travel to Gangneung to revisit unforgettable filming locations, share behind-the-scenes stories, and reflect on the lasting impact of the drama.

In the preview for episode 1, the cast revisits iconic filming locations, also bringing familiar props such as the red scarf and buckwheat flowers.

A great point of interest is the “Goblin House,” which features memorable props from the drama, giving both the cast members and viewers alike a nostalgic trip down memory lane. From Eun Tak’s (Kim Go Eun) test identification slip to the red door that allowed for travel from Korea to Quebec, the variety show appears to transport the cast 10 years back to the past.

In addition to nostalgic moments, the teaser also showcases the chaotic energy of the cast with their unpredictable chemistry. Kim Go Eun runs toward the beach as Gong Yoo, Lee Dong Wook, and Yoo In Na chase after her, and the four also come across unexpectedly strong waves splashing them.

Near the end of the teaser, Lee Dong Woo asks Yoo In Na in shock, “I said that to you?” hilariously apologizing for his past actions and further piquing viewers’ curiosity for their special reunion and unforgettable trip.

Watch the preview for episode 1 below!

Also watch a detailed character teaser below!

“Guardian: The Lonely and Great God 10th Anniversary” will premiere on July 4 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

Watch “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God” on Viki:

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