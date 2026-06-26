Yang Se Jong And Park Eun Bin Are Linked By A Supernatural Phenomenon In 'Spooky In Love'

Yang Se Jong has shared his thoughts on his upcoming drama “Spooky In Love”!

A remake of the 2011 film “Spellbound,” tvN’s “Spooky in Love” is an occult romance drama about the chaotic partnership between a hotel heiress who can see ghosts and a passionate prosecutor who is terrified of them.

Park Eun Bin stars as Cheon Yeo Ri, a chaebol heiress who is the CEO of the country’s top luxury hotel, while Yang Se Jong plays Ma Gang Wook, an ace prosecutor with a strong sense of justice and a lot of empathy. One day, when he winds up happening to hold Cheon Yeo Ri’s hand, he unexpectedly gains the ability to see ghosts.

When asked why he chose to star in “Spooky in Love,” Yang Se Jong shared that it was because of the characters’ storylines. “I found it interesting to see how Cheon Yeo Ri and Ma Gang Wook’s stories changed as the story got closer and closer to its end, as well as how they each overcome their respective problems,” said the actor.

In terms of what he found especially appealing about the character of Ma Gang Wook, Yang Se Jong revealed, “There’s a moment when his perspective on ghosts changes. I was drawn to his sense of justice and how human he was in that moment.”

As for his approach to portraying a character who can see ghosts, Yang Se Jong recalled, “There were a lot of scenes where I encountered ghosts, so I often spent time using my imagination.” He added, “On set, I tried to stay true to the emotions I felt in the moment.”

When asked to name the key elements of “Spooky in Love,” Yang Se Jong chose the change in Cheon Yeo Ri and Ma Gang Wook’s relationship, the appearance of ghosts, and fated relationships. “Please keep an eye on what sorts of incidents occur due to the appearance of ghosts, as well as what kind of relationship develops between the two [leads],” he teased.

“Spooky in Love” will premiere on July 18 at 9:10 p.m. KST. Check out a teaser for the drama here!

In the meantime, watch Yang Se Jong in “Thirty But Seventeen” on Viki below:

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