TWS's Youngjae To Modify Performances Due To Leg Injury

TWS’s Youngjae will be modifying some of his performances due to a leg injury.

On June 26, PLEDIS Entertainment announced that Youngjae had sustained a muscle injury to his left thigh during concert rehearsals. Although he was advised to minimize movements that could strain the injured area, at his request, he will participate in the group’s upcoming schedules—including the “2026 TWS TOUR ‘24/7:FOR‘ IN SEOUL” on June 27 and 28. However, some choreography and performance segments will be adjusted to support his recovery.

Read the agency’s full statement below:

Hello.

This is PLEDIS Entertainment. We would like to provide an update regarding TWS member YOUNGJAE’s health and upcoming schedule. YOUNGJAE recently visited the hospital after experiencing pain in his left thigh during a concert rehearsal. Following an examination, he was advised that, due to a muscle injury, he should minimize movements that may place strain on the affected area for the time being. Respecting the artist’s desire to participate and after carefully considering the medical advice he received, YOUNGJAE will participate in upcoming engagements, including the “2026 TWS TOUR ‘24/7:FOR:YOU’ IN SEOUL” on June 27 and 28. However, in order to support the artist’s recovery, please note that some choreography and performance segments during upcoming appearances, including the concert, may be modified or adjusted to avoid placing strain on the injured area. We appreciate your understanding. We place the health and safety of our artists as our highest priority, and we will do our utmost to support YOUNGJAE’s treatment and recovery so that he can greet fans in good health. Thank you.

Wishing Youngjae a full and speedy recovery!

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