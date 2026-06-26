FIFTY FIFTY Announces Changes To Asia Fancon Tour Including Indonesia Cancellation And Malaysia Postponement

FIFTY FIFTY has announced changes to their upcoming Asia fan concert tour.

On June 26, the promoter for the 2026 FIFTY FIFTY Asia Fancon Tour “Still Lobubble” announced adjustments to the tour’s schedule as part of a “newly reorganized Asia tour routing.”

Under the revised schedule, the tour will now kick off in Seoul. The Indonesia stop has been canceled, the Malaysia concert has been postponed to the second half of 2026, and the Philippines show will take place shortly after the Seoul concert. Additional details for each city will be announced at a later date.

Read the full statement below:

Check out Soompi’s 2026 K-pop Tour Masterlist here!