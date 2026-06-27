June Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

June Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Jun 27, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for singers!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of singers’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from May 27 to June 27.

BTS continued their reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 6,944,728 for June.

Meanwhile, RESCENE shot to second place on the list with a brand reputation index of 6,316,605.

Lim Young Woong took third place with a brand reputation index of 5,554,941, marking a 12.94 percent increase in his score since last month.

CORTIS came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 5,335,270, marking a 23.70 percent rise in their score since May.

Finally, I.O.I rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 4,325,767 for June.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS
  2. RESCENE
  3. Lim Young Woong
  4. CORTIS
  5. I.O.I
  6. Kim Yong Bin
  7. IVE
  8. aespa
  9. Park Ji Hyeon
  10. ILLIT
  11. SEVENTEEN
  12. BLACKPINK
  13. LE SSERAFIM
  14. Lee Chan Won
  15. Seongri
  16. DAY6
  17. Jang Han Byul
  18. PSY
  19. AKMU
  20. HANRORO
  21. Red Velvet
  22. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
  23. Son Tae Jin
  24. Sung Si Kyung
  25. i-dle
  26. TWICE
  27. BIGBANG
  28. Park Seo Jin
  29. Park Jin Young
  30. Wanna One

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

aespa
BIGBANG
BLACKPINK
BTS
CORTIS
DAY6
Girls' Generation
HANRORO
i-dle
I.O.I
ILLIT
IVE
Jang Han Byul
Kim Yong Bin
LE SSERAFIM
Lee Chan Won
Lim Young Woong
Park Ji Hyeon
Park Jin Young
Park Seo Jin
PSY
Red Velvet
RESCENE
Seongri
SEVENTEEN
Son Tae Jin
Sung Si Kyung
Taeyeon
TWICE
Wanna One

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