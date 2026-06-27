June Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for singers!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of singers’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from May 27 to June 27.

BTS continued their reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 6,944,728 for June.

Meanwhile, RESCENE shot to second place on the list with a brand reputation index of 6,316,605.

Lim Young Woong took third place with a brand reputation index of 5,554,941, marking a 12.94 percent increase in his score since last month.

CORTIS came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 5,335,270, marking a 23.70 percent rise in their score since May.

Finally, I.O.I rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 4,325,767 for June.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now