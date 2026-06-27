2026 'Inkigayo Live In Tokyo' Announces Lineup

2026 "Inkigayo Live In Tokyo" Announces Lineup

Music
Jun 27, 2026
by E Cha

SBS has revealed its lineup of performing artists for this year’s “Inkigayo Live in Tokyo”!

On June , SBS announced its plans for the upcoming event, which will take place over two days on September 22 and 23 at the Belluna Dome in Japan.

The lineup for the 2026 “Inkigayo Live in Tokyo” will include TXT, IVE, RIIZE, CORTIS, Hearts2Hearts, KiiiKiii, &TEAM, NiziU, KickFlip, AND2BLE, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, IDID, INI, Ado, Ikuta Lilas, BE:FIRST, and HANA.

For more information, check out the official website here!

Ado
ALPHA DRIVE ONE
AND2BLE
andTEAM
BE:FIRST
CORTIS
Hearts2Hearts
IDID
INI
Inkigayo
Inkigayo Live in Tokyo
IVE
KickFlip
KiiiKiii
Lilas
NiziU
RIIZE
TXT

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