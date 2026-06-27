Watch: I.O.I Takes 2nd Win For 'Suddenly' On 'Music Core'; Performances By Hearts2Hearts, EVAN, And More

I.O.I has won a second music show trophy for their latest hit “Suddenly”!

On the June 27 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were RIIZE’s “Do your dance,” I.O.I’s “Suddenly,” and ILLIT’s “It’s Me.” I.O.I ultimately took the win with a total of 6,637 points.

Congratulations to I.O.I! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included Hearts2Hearts, EVAN (Heeseung), BOYNEXTDOOR, RIIZE, MEOVV, CLASS:y, STAYC, izna, Super Junior’s Ryeowook, AtHeart, SEEYA, EPEX, USPEER, PRIMROSE, Kim Hee Jae, dodree, U Sung Eun, and MiiWAN.

Check out their performances below!

Hearts2Hearts – “Lemon Tang”

EVAN (Heeseung) – “Overflow” and “Ride or Die”

BOYNEXTDOOR – “ADIOS!”

RIIZE – “Do your dance”

MEOVV – “Hit ‘Em”

CLASS:y – “Tear Drop”

STAYC – “2 L0VE”

izna – “METRONOME”

Super Junior’s Ryeowook – “Runaway”

AtHeart – “Say It”

SEEYA – “Stay”

EPEX – “ECHO”

USPEER – “WICKED GAME”

PRIMROSE – “Cosmic”

Kim Hee Jae – “Have you been waiting for me?”

dodree – “HAWWAH”

U Sung Eun – “Glowing”

MiiWAN – “MiiWAN”