I.O.I Drops 1st Teaser For 10th-Anniversary Comeback

I.O.I has kicked off the countdown to their long-awaited return!

On April 20 at midnight KST, the “Produce 101” girl group unveiled their first teaser for their upcoming comeback in May.

In celebration of the 10th anniversary of their debut, I.O.I will be reuniting to release their third mini album “I.O.I : LOOP” next month, followed by a special concert tour.

The newly released teaser image for “I.O.I : LOOP” declares, “It was never over,” in addition to featuring the names of the nine members that will be participating in the upcoming comeback: Jeon Somi, Kim Se Jeong, Choi Yoojung, Chungha, Kim So Hye, Jung Chaeyeon, Kim Doyeon, Lim Nayoung, and Yeonjung.

Stay tuned for a comeback date announcement!

In the meantime, watch Kim Se Jeong in “Brewing Love” on Viki below:

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And Jung Chaeyeon in “Family by Choice” below:

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