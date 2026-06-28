Exclusive: BABYMONSTER Ignites Seoul With Their 'CHOOM' As They Kick Off New World Tour

BABYMONSTER has kick-started their latest world tour “CHOOM”!

From June 26 to 28, BABYMONSTER held the Seoul stops of their 2026-27 world tour “CHOOM” at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium.

Highlighting their rise to fame as one of fifth generation’s biggest K-pop groups, BABYMONSTER signaled the start of their concert with “WE GO UP”—capturing their resolve to aim even higher. The group further opened with “CHOOM” and their classic hits including “BATTER UP” and “DRIP.”

Taking to the stage to greet fans and welcome MONSTIEZ (BABYMONSTER’s official fan club) to Day 3 of their world tour stop in Seoul, the members each took turns greeting fans. Ruka asked, “Are you ready to have fun?” while Pharita shared, “It’s been so long since I’ve last seen MONSTIEZ—I missed you.” Ahyeon promised, “Let’s make lots of fun memories together, I love you!” and Chiquita remarked, “Today’s energy is really great,” doing a vibe check by asking, “MONSTIEZ, are you ready?” Asa shared, “Everyone’s energy is so great already, let’s also have fun today,” and Rora concluded, “Today’s the last day, so let’s have even more fun—we trust you!”

As the concert venue lit up in a sea of red, the group segued into their following performances of “MOON,” “CLIK CLAK,” “SHEESH,” and “PSYCHO,” keeping the crowd hyped and energy high.

Following the group stages, the members took turns to highlight their individuality through solo cover performances. Starting with a VCR of Rora’s audition performance of “Havana,” Rora returned to the stage to showcase her growth with her current rendition of “Havana.” Asa’s performance of “Temple” highlighted Korean traditional style, while Pharita gave diva energy with “Super Bass.” Chiquita captivated the crowd with “Buttons” and “Worth It,” while Ruka exuded powerful aura with “RATATA,” and Ahyeon showcased her vocal skills with “Problem.”

As they got ready for their next stage, MONSTIEZ kept the energy high as fans took on dance challenges to perform iconic BABYMONSTER choreography.

The members reunited on stage with emotional performances of “Stuck In The Middle,” “Love, Maybe,” and “DREAM.” After performing “LOCKED IN,” MONSTIEZ sang along to “Really Like You,” also cheering to “BILLIONAIRE.” As the Seoul concerts began to wind to a close, Ruka remarked, “We’re going to lots of cities, and thinking about making new memories makes us thrilled.”

The concert headed toward a climax with performances of “FOREVER,” “WILD,” “HOT SAUCE,” “SUGAR HONEY ICE TEA,” and “I LIKE IT,” which had everyone in the crowd dancing and showcasing their own “choom” (dance).

As MONSTIEZ screamed for the encore, BABYMONSTER returned to greet fans up close with “SUPA DUPA LUV” and “Love in My Heart.”

With the concert coming to a close, each member shared their final thoughts. Chiquita summarized, “I was really touched. During ‘Really Like You,’ the light sticks were so pretty, and everyone sang very loudly that I was touched. Thank you very much.”

Ruka remarked, “We were able to gain so much strength through MONSTIEZ,” also taking the time to thank fans and YG Family. Rora shared, “We still have so much to show you all, so please look forward to it and continue to walk with us.” Ahyeon said, “In the practice room, I felt it wasn’t perfect—but maybe that’s because everyone wasn’t in front of us,” thanking MONSTIEZ as well. Asa shared, “Please run with us until the end,” while Pharita concluded, “I was really happy. I think I can work even harder. It’s not over yet, so let’s dance together until the end!”

With their final encore performances of “BATTER UP,” “SHEESH,” and “I LIKE IT,” BABYMONSTER danced the night away with MONSTIEZ.

Including their concerts in Seoul, BABYMONSTER is set to perform at 18 cities across 29 concerts in Asia and Oceania. The group also has plans for more tour stops in Europe, North America, and South America. Check out information about BABYMONSTER’s 2026-27 world tour “CHOOM” here!

Photo Credit: YG Entertainment